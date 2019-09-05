Where did you park your car? Hopefully not in the ocean like this person did

Jeep stuck on the beach in South Carolina as Dorian rolls through People at the beach marveled at a Jeep being hit by ocean waves at 37th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach South Carolina on September 5, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian moved up the coastline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK People at the beach marveled at a Jeep being hit by ocean waves at 37th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach South Carolina on September 5, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian moved up the coastline.

Myrtle Beach officials don’t know what to do with a Jeep they found on the sand at 37th Avenue North on Thursday morning.

Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said Myrtle Beach police plan to leave it for now.

“As far as I know, it’s now a boat,” Evans said. “Until low tide or after the storm, I doubt anything is going to happen with it.”

The red Jeep has a South Carolina tag and a bike rack on the top.

The Jeep was initially just in sand, but high tide came in around noon and was overtaking the vehicle. Police attached the buoy so if the vehicle is swept away, they’ll be able to find it later.

“We are working to locate the owner and determine how the vehicle ended up there,” Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Thomas Vest told The Sun News. “We put the buoy on it so we can locate it if the Jeep becomes submerged.”