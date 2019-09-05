Power outages reported along North Carolina coast as Hurricane Dorian approaches

Hurricane Dorian intensity back to Category 3 as it draws closer to the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

About 2,000 people along the coast of North Carolina were without power early Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian’s strong winds and heavy rain approached the coast, Duke Energy outage maps show.

Almost 500 customers in New Hanover County and nearly 1,4000 in nearby Brunswick County had lost power as of noon Thursday.

It’s unclear when power will be restored for customers, and Duke Energy it is “awaiting storm impacts.”

Tropical storm conditions were spreading along North Carolina’s coast Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said, and Hurricane conditions are forecast for the state later Thursday.

About 200,000 people were without power in South Carolina on Thursday as Dorian began to batter the coast.

Duke Energy warned on Wednesday that more than 700,000 customers in the Carolinas could lose power as a result of Dorian.

Coastal South Carolina towns were seeing wind speeds between 40 and 60 miles per hour as of 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. Life-threatening winds and storm surge and 6 to 12 inches of rain are expected along the coast of the Carolinas.

Customers can report power outages during the storm here.