Keep this emergency information handy as Dorian bears down on North Carolina

As Hurricane Dorian threatens the North Carolina coast with strong winds and storm surge, statewide websites can help residents stay informed.

Storm surge and hurricane warnings are already in place south of Surf City, and “tropical storm conditions” are expected to pick up in that area late Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center reports.

In some places, Dorian could dump up to 15 inches of rain through Friday, leading to dangerous flash flooding, the center says.

With the storm predictions, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety has launched a Hurricane Dorian webpage that is expected to push out information about evacuations, shelters and power outages.

The office has also published announcements from Gov. Roy Cooper and listed contact information for local emergency management departments.

Another tool is Ready NC, a website gives tips about emergency preparations and links to weather forecasts, traffic conditions and other safety resources.

Here are the sites:

https://www.ncdps.gov/dorian2019

https://readync.org/EN/Index.html