What is storm surge? It may be a major threat to the Carolinas during Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian heads for the Carolinas, forecasters are warning of potentially “life-threatening storm surge.”

The entire South Carolina coast and parts of the North Carolina coast are under a storm surge warning, while other parts of North Carolina’s coast are under a storm surge watch ahead of Hurricane Dorian, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But what is storm surge and why is it so dangerous?

A storm surge is an “abnormal rise in seawater level” above the predicted tides and happens when a storm’s winds push the water on shore, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

There are many different things that impact a surge’s potential harm.

The National Hurricane Center calls storm surge a “very complex phenomenon” as it is sensitive to small changes in a storm’s intensity, speed, size, pressure and the angle it’s approaching the coast and coastal features.

The slope and width of a continental shelf also impact storm surge, as shallow slopes can “produce greater storm surge than a steep shelf,” according to the National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center emphasizes that storm surge and storm tide are not the same thing.

Storm tide is a combination of storm surge and astronomical tide, the hurricane center says.

“This rise in water level can cause extreme flooding in coastal areas particularly when storm surge coincides with normal high tide, resulting in storm tides reaching up to 20 feet or more in some cases,” it said.

Although hurricanes and tropical storms are known for their powerful winds and heavy rains, storm surge is responsible for most of the death and destruction during these storms.

“Storm surge flooding has accounted for nearly half of the deaths associated with land-falling tropical cyclones over the past fifty years,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Surges can bring waves farther inland and, since water weighs about 1,700 pounds per cubic yard, these waves can damage buildings and homes on the coast, the National Hurricane Center says.

They can also sweep away cars and slam debris into buildings, Weather Underground says.

Storm surge isn’t preventable, so it’s important to pay attention to warnings of an “incoming threat,” NOAA says.

“As a reminder, emergency managers want us to run from the water and hide from the wind,” NOAA said. “Don’t take unnecessary risks during a storm. Conditions can change in the blink of an eye.”

A storm surge warning means there is a “danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water” from a cyclone moving inland within 36 hours, and a watch is issued when there’s a danger of it moving inland within 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center says.

The best way to survive a storm surge is to listen to evacuation orders, as being able to maneuver through it or outrun it are unlikely, Weather Underground says.