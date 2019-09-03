Weather News

SC Lowcountry now under hurricane warning, watch issued for NC coast

Hurricane Dorian tracking toward Carolinas

Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas. By
Up Next
Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas. By

A hurricane warning is now in effect for the South Carolina Lowcountry, including Hilton Head and Charleston, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center also issued a hurricane watch for the rest of the South Carolina coast and all of North Carolina’s coastal communities.

watch warning.JPG

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
  Comments  