Ask your questions about Dorian and hurricanes, and CuriousNC will get get answers

Hurricane Dorian weakens to a Category 2 with 110 mph winds on northwest track Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC.

Will Dorian affect the Triangle and Charlotte region?

Are hurricanes becoming more frequent and more powerful?

Have people whose homes and communities were damaged by the last big storm even recovered yet? How can I help?

Print and visual journalists from The News & Observer, the Charlotte Observer and The Herald-Sun are covering Hurricane Dorian as it moves north along the Carolinas’ coast.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We want to report the stories that matter to you — from following the storm’s path and helping you prepare to the latest local forecasts for rain, wind and possible power outages.

As we report on Dorian’s impact, tell us what questions you’d like CuriousNC to answer about this storm and hurricanes in general by filling out the form below.