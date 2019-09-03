Hurricane Dorian may rock SC coast even without direct hit, Gov. McMaster says

Hurricane Dorian weakens to a Category 2 with 110 mph winds on northwest track Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC.

Even though South Carolina may not get a direct hit from Hurricane Dorian, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster warned residents that the storm’s effect will be felt throughout the state later this week.

“South Carolina is still in the path of what is still a destructive, deadly storm,” McMaster said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Though the eye of the storm is projected to cross miles off the South Carolina coast, the Palmetto State is expected to see storm surges, inches of rain and possible flooding, McMaster warned.

“We are confident we’re going to see a lot of flooding,” McMaster said.

As the slow-moving storm crawls across the coast, areas of the Lowcountry will likely see sustained hurricane force winds, and the Midlands may see tropical storm force winds or event hurricane-force gusts, McMaster said.

South Carolina isn’t totally out of the storm’s possible path, though. McMaster warned the storm may make a western shift into the state.

“Just the movement of a mile or two will make a huge difference,” McMaster said.

Again, McMaster urged residents to evacuate coastal areas under the emergency order he issued over the holiday weekend. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, more than 244,000 residents had fled the evacuation areas, safety officials said.

“We want to prepare for the worst, but, of course, we want to pray for the best,” McMaster said.

Dorian weakened Tuesday morning to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds near 110 mph.

Hurricane Dorian will “track north very close to the Florida coast through Wednesday and very near the South Carolina and Georgia coasts Wednesday Night through Thursday,” The National Hurricane Center said. “The hurricane will bring an increased risk for strong winds, storm surge inundation, flash flooding, strong rip currents, and dangerous marine conditions to the region.”

The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane warnings for much of the Palmetto State coast, and a hurricane watch in the Grand Strand. Numerous hurricane, tropical and storm surge warnings and watches have been issued for parts of the South Carolina coast, particularly for Charleston and Berkeley County.

Tropical storm-force winds of 45 to 60 miles per hour, with gust up to 75 mph, could reach the South Carolina coast by Wednesday afternoon and last until early Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

And life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 4 to 7 feet above normal tide levels in low-lying coastal areas, beginning as early as Wednesday morning, according to forecasters. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by “battering waves,” the hurricane center said Tuesday.

Days of heavy rain could dump anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of additional rainfall along the South Carolina coast — with the possibility of localized higher amounts — producing life-threatening flash floods that could prompt many rescues, forecasters said Tuesday morning.

“Rivers and tributaries could rapidly overflow their banks in multiple locations.,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “Small streams, creeks, canals, ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers could become stressed.”

The National Hurricane Center says residents who live in coastal communities should heed the advice of local officials and evacuate.

On Sunday, McMaster announced evacuation orders for parts of eight coastal counties as Dorian moved slowly toward the East Coast. The governor also closed state offices and schools in those counties.

Tuesday, McMaster did not call for any more school or government closures in South Carolina.

In the Midlands, residents can expect to see tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the National Weather Service.

The southeastern portions of Orangeburg and Clarendon counties could see up to 5 inches of rain, depending on where the storm moves. Other areas of the Midlands could see 1 to 3 inches.