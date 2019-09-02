Hurricane Dorian ‘nearly stationary’ in Bahamas and continues to threaten Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas as it nears U.S. coast Hurricane Dorian's center is about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's center is about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S.

Hurricane Dorian has slowed to nearly a halt as it pounds the Bahamas and continues to be a threat for the Carolinas, forecasters say.

The Category 4 storm is still bearing down on the Bahamas on Monday and the area is expected to keep feeling its impacts through the night, the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. update.

The already slow-moving storm has become “nearly stationary” and is showing “essentially no motion” as of Monday afternoon, prolonging its devastating effects on the Bahamas, the hurricane center says.

But the hurricane is expected to start moving again toward the west and northwest overnight and early Tuesday morning as it slowly pulls away from the Grand Bahama Island, the National Hurricane Center says.

It’s expected to turn toward the northwest Tuesday afternoon, moving the center of the storm near the Florida east coast, the hurricane center says.

A trough should then turn Dorian northeastern Wednesday night, pushing the center of the storm “precariously close” to the coast of the southeastern United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But regardless of the center’s exact track, “hurricane-force winds” and “a life-threatening storm surge” are still expected to hit the Carolinas, the hurricane center says.

“Users are reminded that the hurricane is not a point, and that life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds extend far from the center,” it said in the update.

Hurricane-force winds extend 45 miles from the center of the storm and tropical-storm force winds extend 150 miles, the National Hurricane Center says.

Although the storm is expected to slowly weaken as it moves along the coast of the southeastern U.S., it is still “forecast to remain a powerful hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

The storm is expected to weaken to a Category 3 or Category 2 Hurricane before hitting the Carolinas.

Tropical-storm force winds are expected to reach South Carolina by 8 a.m. Wednesday and reach North Carolina by 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. predictions on Monday.

The coastal Carolinas are still expected to see 5 to 10 inches of rain, with some areas seeing up to 15 inches, the National Hurricane Center said.

As the storm continues to be a threat, the Carolinas are preparing for its impact.

Both states have declared a state of emergency, and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered a mandatory evacuation by noon Monday for those in evacuation zones A and B in coastal South Carolina.

Hyde and Dare counties in North Carolina have both enacted a state of emergency while Dare County, in the Outer Banks, is under a mandatory evacuation that will start for visitors at noon Tuesday and for residents at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

Hyde County also ordered a mandatory evacuation for Ocracoke Island visitors by 5 a.m. Tuesday and for residents by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Bald Head Island in North Carolina has also declared a state of emergency and ordered all renters and day visitors to evacuate.

New Hanover County in eastern North Carolina will be opening its Emergency Operations Center and all county offices will be closed starting Tuesday, according to the Charlotte Observer, and Brunswick County Schools in eastern North Carolina will be dismissing students early on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reversed I-26 lanes for evacuation purposes, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Charlotte Observer reporter Mark Price contributed to this report.