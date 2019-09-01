With Dorian forecast to hit SC, Gov. McMaster provides update on ‘quite a hurricane’

Hear South Carolina Gov. McMaster provide update on Hurricane Dorian During a news conference in Columbia South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on plans for Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain and flooding to the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a news conference in Columbia South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on plans for Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain and flooding to the state.

Upgraded to a Category 5 storm Sunday morning, Hurricane Dorian is forecast to hit South Carolina this week.

After declaring a state of emergency Saturday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster provided an update on preparations for Dorian.

McMaster held a news conference at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia along with state officials.

“Out in the ocean is quite a hurricane,” McMaster said of Dorian, which officials are monitoring around the clock. “Be prepared, we know it’s coming.”

The governor said he spoke with President Donald Trump earlier Sunday, saying the president pledged all federal support the state might need.

“I asked the president for a federal emergency declaration that will allow for direct federal resources to be accessed by team South Carolina to assist in hurricane prep efforts,” McMaster said of the support he expects to receive.

Plans are underway to keep South Carolina’s highways and roads running as smoothly as possible, with 2,000 Department of Transportation employees preparing, as well as thousands of members of the national guard and the Department of Public Safety also offering assistance.

The governor said that “state law enforcement, national guard and first responders have been fully mobilized.”

But no orders for an evacuation have been made.

“It’s too early to declare an evacuation,” McMaster said. But not too soon to declare state of emergency to better prepare for the hurricane.

“Last time with Hurricane Florence, we had a lot of flooding that we had never seen before,” McMaster said. “Not in many, many years at the very least. So we are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. But the message is to be prepared. We know it’s coming. It’s going to affect everybody in the state to some degree. So be prepared.”

Because of the declaration and impending storm, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said it is now at “Operational Condition One: Full Alert.”

Because of that, “all state emergency response team personnel are activated or ready to deploy.”

Additionally, the Department of Health and Environmental Control will notify all private dam owners to lower water levels to prepare for significant rainfall, said McMaster. The governor also said all emergency shelters across the state will be opened as needed.

With sustained wind speeds of 185 mph, and wind gusts over 200 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Dorian was “devastating.” It was heading to the Bahamas “with all its fury,” NHC said.

President Trump tweeted about the storm Sunday morning, saying South Carolina and much of the Southeast “will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

“Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!” Trump said.

Dorian was moving west Sunday, toward the Bahamas, the NHC said. As of 2 p.m., Dorian made landfall on the Abaco Islands, where heavy rain and “life-threatening storm surge,” was expected, according to the NHC.

The growing hurricane will approach Florida’s east coast Monday, where it is expected move north up the Georgia and South Carolina coasts, the National Weather Service office in Columbia said in an 11 a.m. update.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days,” the release said.

“We live on the coast. So we’re gonna have hurricanes,” McMaster said. “This is one more of them.”

