Weather News
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina as Dorian nears U.S.
Hurricane Dorian may be taking aim at the Carolinas
Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina as weather forecasts indicate that Hurricane Dorian may veer toward the Carolinas.
In a Saturday night Twitter post at around 9:30, Cooper said: “North Carolinians should prepare, and listen to local leaders for updates on severe weather. Please take the time now to prepare for possible effects of #Dorian”
The executive order allows North Carolina officials to deploy the State Emergency Response Team, and to seek assistance and reimbursement for damages from the federal government.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
