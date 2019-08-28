Update: Here’s what to expect Labor Day weekend in Hilton Head area as Dorian strengthens

Hurricane Dorian is now a major Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds, NHC says Hurricane Dorian is forecast reach Category 4 strength before Florida landfall, according to the 11 a.m. update on Friday, August 30, from the National Hurricane Center. Georgia coast now included in cone as a possible track after landfall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is forecast reach Category 4 strength before Florida landfall, according to the 11 a.m. update on Friday, August 30, from the National Hurricane Center. Georgia coast now included in cone as a possible track after landfall.

This story has been updated. Click here to read the latest news on Dorian’s possible effects in the Lowcountry

While it’s still too early to panic about Hurricane Dorian’s potential threat to the Lowcountry, the Hilton Head region can expect heavy rain and possible flooding ahead of the storm system this Labor Day weekend.

A separate front moving in this weekend will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort areas, with heavier precipitation expected along the coast, according to Rebecca Davidson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston.

“The weekend will be very rainy, even without Dorian,” she said.

Davidson said downpours could be heavy at times, with the highest chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday at 60 percent. Tide levels are already higher than normal, so coastal flooding is likely, especially in the evenings.

“The threat for coastal flooding along the southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia coast will continue into early next week,” officials from the Charleston-based weather service said Wednesday. “Winds along the coast are expected to strengthen late this week, increasing the potential for moderate to even major coastal flooding.”

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Dorian was forecast to strengthen as it moved toward the northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center. The category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 85 mph became the second named hurricane of the season Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters expect Dorian to become at least a category 3 storm on Friday, the NHC reported.

A west-northwestward motion is forecast to begin Friday night and continue into the weekend, with Dorian approaching the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday.

Latest models indicate Dorian could hit the east coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on Monday or Tuesday. Forecasters say that could change, depending on where the storm turns.

“All indications are that by this Labor Day weekend, a powerful hurricane will be near or over the Florida peninsula,” the NHC said in its Wednesday update.

Higher wind speeds from Dorian could arrive in Beaufort County on Sunday, reaching up to 20 mph on the coast.

Davidson said forecasters should have a better idea of what potential threats the Lowcountry could face from this storm by Friday.

Ahead of the potential storm, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner and members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division began working with state leaders for preparation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As Dorian nears, the Sheriff’s Office encourages local residents to download the Emergency Management mobile app to help with preparing for the storm.

Hilton Head Weekend Forecast (by the NWS in Charleston)

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. North wind 11 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73 degrees. East wind around 8 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76 degrees.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75 degrees.

Labor Day

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74 degrees

Tuesday

A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.