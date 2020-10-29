Hilton Head and Bluffton to the rescue! Update on NC boater stuck in pluff mud

Water was pouring into Eric Bollinger’s boat for nearly a week and a half.

Stuck in the pluff mud near Calibogue Sound, the 34-foot live-aboard trawler was getting flooded with every high tide — soaking the 57-year-old North Carolina native’s clothing, electronics, and everything else he owned while he watched helplessly from the shore.

He got stuck there after he anchored on Oct. 17 and the tide went out, leaving him in the marsh.

Strangers picked him up and gave him a place to shower and sleep while they brainstormed ways to save the boat Bollinger had lived on for two years.

But the attempts were unsuccessful.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Every single tide brings hope, and we get out there and try something new, then (the tide) goes out and it’s back to despair,” Hilton Head Islander Logan Cambron said of the effort, which went on for over a week.

It would take a miracle, or at least a much bigger boat, to help him.

On Monday, the more likely of the two came chugging around the corner.

After reading about the stranded trawler, Bluffton Oyster Factory owner Larry Toomer figured he might as well try to help. He was confident two larger boats and pumps would be able to get the boat floating again.

Pumps take water out of Eric Bollinger’s live-aboard boat, which was grounded in Calibogue Sound on Oct. 17. Larry Toomer

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

He and others spent around five hours on Monday plugging the places where brackish water was pouring into Bollinger’s boat, The Tiki Hut, and pumping out the existing water.

“Sometimes you have to have a little good luck and the right equipment,” Toomer said. “It was a mess.”

But The Tiki Hut started to float again. Toomer said it was taken to the Cross Island boat ramp, where Bollinger hopes to repair it.

That may sound like a tall order, but Bollinger is optimistic. He rebuilt “The Tiki Hut” from the hull upward when he bought the live-aboard boat.

Eric Bollinger attempts to right his boat, The Tiki Hut, near Calibogue Sound off Hilton Head Island. Submitted to The Island Packet

A ‘treasure hunter’

Now that he’s floating again, Bollinger is staying on a sailboat moored near the Cross Island Parkway.

Although Bollinger couldn’t be reached Wednesday, Cambron said he has a long road ahead but that things are looking up for him.

“When I was young in North Carolina, people were gracious and helped one another without question,” Bollinger said last week. “I tell people I’m a treasure hunter, but what I’m searching for are compassionate people.”

Although he doesn’t know what the future holds, Bollinger wiped away tears last week as he recounted all the Hilton Head folks who have come together to help a stranger. Cambron, who’s known for moving heaven and earth to help others on the island, invited Bollinger to stay at his house for the week and lent him his boat to check on The Tiki Hut each day.

“Friends. Those are the true treasures in life,” he said. “Silver or gold — that stuff comes and goes — but people like Logan make me still have hope for America.”