2 SC cities voted among Top 5 best US small cities in popular magazine ranking

The City of Charleston, which is South Carolina’s largest city, is also the best city in the United States, according to readers of Travel + Leisure.

Two South Carolina cities were tallied among Conde Nast’s best small cities for 2021, which was announced Tuesday.

Charleston slipped to No. 2 on the list of best small cities in the United States after holding the No. 1 spot last year. It’s been on the list for 10 years.

Greenville, meanwhile. moved up to fifth from sixth. Greenville has been on the list for five years.

Topping the list was Aspen, Colorado.

Conde Nast Traveler wrote that the winners were culled from 800,000 votes by readers. It is the 34th annual report.

The magazine used the same words from 2020 to describe Charleston.

“Charleston may be a small town, but this city punches well above its weight,” the magazine said, noting history, culture, food and charm as Charleston’s top qualities.

It also encouraged people to try to resist moving there after having oysters and a drink on an outdoor terrace.

Charleston is South Carolina’s largest city, and its population increased by 25% in the last decade to 150,227.

Greenville, the state’s seventh-largest city with half the population of Charleston, was once again described by Conde Nast as a secret destination on the “cusp of stardom. “ The magazine lauded the city’s farm-to-table food scene and encouraged a stop at Vault & Vator, the city’s first speakeasy.

“Its craft beer scene is seeing a similar explosion,” the magazine said.

Once, again the magazine highlighted Falls Park in downtown Greenville and the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, which starts in downtown Greenville and runs 22 miles north to Travelers Rest.

“Greenville is no longer a ‘well-kept secret’ or ‘hidden gem,’” Mayor Knox White said in an statement. “Visitors from around the world have fallen in love with our walkable Main Street, bikeable trails and shoppable boutiques.”

Others on the list of best small cities were No. 3 Alexandria, Virginia; No. 4 Santa Fe, New Mexico; No. 5 Carmel-by-the-Sea, California; No. 7 Key West, Florida; No. 8 Savannah, Georgia; No. 9 Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and No. 10 Newport, Rhode Island.

Laguna Beach, California, dropped off the list, and Newport was added.

The best large cities list was also announced with, once again, Chicago coming in at No. 1. Nashville was the only southeastern city to make the list. It was 10th.

Other cities were No. 2 New York City; No. 3 New Orleans; No. 4 Boston; No. 5 Santa Fe; No. 6 Washington, D.C.; No. 7 San Diego; No. 8 Portland, Oregon; and No. 9 Honolulu.

San Antonio, Tucson and St. Petersburg dropped out of the top 10. Santa Fe, Portland and Honolulu were new for 2021.