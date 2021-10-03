‘He loved what he did’: Family and law enforcement remember fallen Myrtle Beach officer

Sunday marks one year since Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

Last year, 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth opened fire on police, killing Hancher and hurting another officer. Aycoth was shot and killed by police during a shootout.

On the one year anniversary of his death, Myrtle Beach police hosted several events to honor Hancher, who was 23 when he died. A morning Mass was dedicated to Hancher at St. James Catholic Church in Conway, where he had attended church and youth group.

After the Mass, police and city officials gathered at the Waterway Palms neighborhood to rename a portion of River Oaks Boulevard in honor of Hancher. Horry County Council previously passed a resolution recognizing Hancher for his “dedication and commitment to public service within the community and for making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty protecting the citizens of Horry County.”

A portion of RIver Oaks Boulevard has been named in honor of Jacob Hancher, a Myrtle Beach police officer who died while on duty in 2020. Gerard Albert III galbert@thesunnews.com

Following the road naming ceremony, members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department dedicated a memorial stone to Hancher at the fountain across from the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Complex.

“He had an impact on all those he encountered,” Chief Amy Prock told the crowd. “It is how he lived that we will remember in our hearts.”

Hancher’s parents thanked the police and fire departments for their support.

“He had a heart to serve and it was evident in everything he did,” Hancher’s mother, Suzanne Williams, said.

In September, Hancher was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

