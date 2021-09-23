Clemson-themed Bojangles wins over fans. But South Carolina town says it breaks the law

A Bojangles restaurant in Pendleton, South Carolina, has been notified of an ordinance violation after the restaurant was wrapped in Clemson University colors. Image courtesy of Bojangles Pendleton / Facebook

Operators of a Bojangles in Upstate South Carolina say they’re “aware of concerns” raised by city officials over a flamboyant new building wrap celebrating the Clemson University Tigers.

The restaurant on Highway 76 in Pendleton was clad in orange and purple this month and was an instant hit among fans. Town officials have said the display violates a zoning ordinance, however, and needs to come down.

BOJ of WNC, the franchisee that runs Bojangles restaurants across the southeast, including the one in Pendleton, said it received a formal notice from the city late Wednesday about the violation.

“We’re working with officials to find a solution,” Allyson Campbell, senior marketing director for BOJ of WNC, told McClatchy News in a statement. “But in the meantime, we hope fans will continue to enjoy our smile-inducing, Clemson-colored store. We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, and we encourage Tiger fans to come out and snap a photo in front of this landmark before it’s gone! Not to mention, the Tigers are undefeated since it’s gone up.”

The new design went up Sept. 16, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. “Clemson” is emblazoned across the side of the restaurant in large white letters and “Tailgate Headquarters” stamped on an awning, photos show.

Later that day, Town Administrator Steve Miller said Pendleton officials received a complaint about the Clemson-themed Bojangles. Officials said the vinyl wrap doesn’t comply with the town’s zoning ordinance, which specifies the size and number of signs allowed on a building.

The display was also installed without a permit, town officials said in a news release.

A city ordinance states that wall signs, painted or otherwise, cannot “exceed fifty (50) square feet per wall” or “extend more than eighteen (18) inches from the wall.” Businesses are also only allowed one exterior wall sign.

“The Town strives to enforce this Ordinance as uniformly as possible for all businesses inside the Town,” city officials said. “A notice of violation was mailed to the property owner, notifying them of the violation. Pendleton Town staff looks forward to working with the property owner to bring this building into compliance.”

It’s unclear if the town has formally asked that the vinyl wrap be removed.