South Carolina

One horse killed in equestrian center fire in Chester County, SC, officials say

Chester County, SC

A horse was killed Wednesday morning in a fire at an equestrian center in Chester County, officials said.

The fire was at the Gaston Farm Road Equestrian Center off S.C. 9 between Chester and Interstate 77, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries to people were reported, Suskin said.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m., officials said.

Chester County deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents were called to the scene, Suskin said.

Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff, told The Herald SLED was called to help look at the cause of the fire because of SLED’s expertise.

“At this point there is no indication it was intentionally set,” Dorsey said. “We just want to use all the resources at our disposal to investigate what happened.”

The York County Sheriff’s Office sent its aerial drone team to assist, Dorsey said.

Ed Darby, Chester County Emergency Management director, said Richburg and Lando fire departments went to the scene. Lewis, Chester, and other fire departments assisted, officials said.

Richburg firefighters posted photos of the fire scene on the department’s public Facebook page.

The equestrian center posted on its Facebook page that the horse that died was named Jet.

The equestrian center offers riding lessons and horse boarding among its services, according to its Web site.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 11:09 AM.

