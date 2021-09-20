South Carolina is craving this fall-inspired drink, and it’s not a pumpkin spice latte

Fall is approaching, and that means some Americans can’t wait to get their hands on pumpkin spice lattes.

But South Carolinians are craving another drink — one that’s much stronger.

Palmetto State residents are most curious about pumpkin spice margaritas, making them the most uniquely-searched fall-inspired food in the state.

That’s a change from last year, when South Carolinians couldn’t get enough of pumpkin spice coffee creamer, data from Google show.

To come up with the most recent list, Google looked at pumpkin spice-related searches nationwide from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26. The company told McClatchy News it identified terms that are “over-represented in a region compared to the country,” meaning people in one state searched the term “more than the US as a whole.”

South Carolinians aren’t the only ones curious about filling their glasses with pumpkin spice-flavored drinks.

From the classic pumpkin spice cold brew to the more unique pumpkin spice ramen, every state has its own #pumpkinspice food that it is searching for



Would you eat/drink your state's top searched item? pic.twitter.com/l6keG4qlxQ — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) September 16, 2021

While coffee tops searches in a dozen states, Florida is also a fan of pumpkin spice margaritas. Also, pumpkin spice tea is on the minds of New Hampshire residents, while New Yorkers are thinking about pumpkin spice hot chocolate, Google said.

Other states were curious about fall-inspired condiments or treats, such as cookies or cinnamon rolls. That includes pumpkin spice cheesecake enchiladas — a dessert shaped like the traditional Mexican dish — which led unique searches in Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming, results show.

And what about something savory? Pumpkin spice ramen was most desirable in Alabama, Texas and Vermont.

So what is pumpkin spice? Before it became a popular addition to lattes, it was a seasoning mix that went into pumpkin pie, according to Food & Wine.

Traditionally, some of the spices included “cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and cloves,” the magazine reported. Nowadays, recipes for caffeinated drinks sometimes also include pumpkin as an ingredient.