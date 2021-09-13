Man shot and killed in fight as SC trooper arrests him

A South Carolina trooper shot and killed a man who ran away from a traffic stop as they fought while the officer was trying to arrest him, authorities said,

The trooper was trying to pull the man over for an equipment violation Saturday afternoon on state Highway 905 near Loris, South Carolina Public Safety Department spokeswoman Sherri Iacobelli said.

There was a short chase before the man crashed his vehicle into a utility building and started running, Iacobelli said in a statement.

The trooper shot the man after catching him and struggling to get him into custody, Iacobelli said.

The statement did not give the name of the trooper or whether the man killed had a gun or other weapon.

The name of the man who died has not been released by the Horry County Coroner's Office.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave.