Woman refuses to wear mask, hits officer, is found with gun at SC aquarium, cops say

A woman was found with a loaded gun at a South Carolina aquarium after refusing to wear a mask, police said.

Lisa Bostick, 56, refused to pull her mask up while in the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston on Sunday and told workers to “go f--- themselves” when they asked her several times to adjust the mask that she wore around her neck, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department obtained by WCSC.

Aquarium visitors over age 2 have been required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, since Aug. 25.

Police said workers then asked an off-duty detective at the aquarium to remove Bostick from the building for refusing to comply with the mask requirement, WCSC reports.

The detective approached Bostick and her son as they were leaving the aquarium’s gift shop, at which time the police report said Bostick “became belligerent” and approached the detective in an “aggressive manner,” including “waving her hands violently in his face,” according to The Post and Courier.

The detective tried to arrest Bostick, but she started hitting him in the neck and chest, WCBD reported.

Bostick was then escorted outside the aquarium, where officers searched her bag and found a loaded gun, police said, according to WCBD. She didn’t have a concealed weapons permit, and the aquarium doesn’t allow concealed guns.

Bostick is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon, WCSC reported.

