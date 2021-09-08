2 Duke Energy buildings in uptown Charlotte up for sale as utility reduces footprint

Courtesy of Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. detailed its plans to reduce its uptown Charlotte office space as part of its consolidation plan.

On Wednesday, properties at 526 S. Church and 400 S. College streets were listed for sale, company spokesman Neil Nissan said.

It’s part of the Charlotte-based power company’s long-term workplace strategy that will cut its real estate footprint by 60%, reducing its footprint from 2.5 million square feet to 1 million square feet by 2050, the Observer reported in May.

“Divesting these properties is part of our plan to consolidate our office space in uptown Charlotte as we prepare to transition into the Duke Energy Plaza,” Nissan said.

Duke Energy will move its headquarters from 400 S. Tryon St. into a 40-floor office building under construction at 525 S. Tryon St. by 2023, the Observer previously reported. About 4,400 employees are expected to work from the new headquarters at Duke Energy Plaza, formerly called Metro Tower.

No sales prices are listed for the buildings.

The 2.3- and 3.7-acre properties are listed by commercial real estate company JLL as “an iconic mixed use redevelopment opportunity.”

“This is an incredible opportunity that represent both a full city block and half block within major employment corridors of Charlotte,” the flyer states.

Offers on the properties are due by the end of the year, Nissan said, with sales expected early next year.

This is a developing story

