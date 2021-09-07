South Carolina

Reborn Rock Hill BBQ icon sells out over Labor Day weekend. And, the sign was stolen

The return of legendary Pete’s BBQ to York County over the Labor Day weekend was a sellout success. And, the iconic sign was stolen.

The 4-by-6-foot, wooden sign that simply said “Pete’s BBQ” with days of operation at the India Hook Road site was reported stolen Friday, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The sign was part of the Pete’s BBQ tradition at the site.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the theft, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The barbecue tradition for holiday weekends in Rock Hill ended in 2018 after 55 years. It was reborn over Labor Day by Secondhand Smoke, using the same pits and cooking method, according to SecondHand Smoke’s Facebook page.

On its Facebook page, Secondhand Smoke said all the food sold out quickly, after announcing about a week ago the tradition would be re-started.

Pete Wheeles, who started the holiday weekend barbecue tradition in 1963, died in 2019 at age 99.

The holiday barbecue will open again in November for Veterans Day, according to Secondhand Smoke’s Facebook page.

Efforts to reach SecondHand Smoke officials Tuesday were unsuccessful.

