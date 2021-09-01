‘We’ve got it from here.’ SC firefighters mourn 19-year veteran who died of COVID

South Carolina fire Lt. Gary Burris died after “a hard fought battle” with COVID-19, according to the Gaffney City Fire Department on Tuesday. Gaffney City Fire Department

A South Carolina fire lieutenant died after “a hard fought battle” with COVID-19, according to the Gaffney City Fire Department.

Lt. Gary Burris had been with the department for nearly 19 years before he died, local officials wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce that we lost one of our family members,” the Gaffney City Fire Department said. “Our hearts are broken as Lt. Burris was a vital part of our organization.”

Burris is survived by his wife and 11-year-old daughter, according to the fire department.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“No words on this post can accurately relay his passion and love for the job and for those he served,” the department wrote. “He had a true passion for training both new and seasoned members of our fire service.”

“We love you buddy, we’ve got it from here,” the department added.

On Monday, a 51-year-old fire chief from North Carolina died after “a brief battle with COVID-19.” Division chief Mark Covil with Pender County EMS and Fire died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to his obituary.

At least 600,360 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,361 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER