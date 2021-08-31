Bojangles employees given ‘much-needed’ break must work extra hours to recoup pay

Charlotte-based Bojangles will close 277 stores for two days to give employees a break. Bojangles

Thousands of Bojangles employees who were given “much-needed” time off for their efforts during a grueling pandemic won’t be paid during their break and must work extra hours if they want to recoup any income they’ll lose.

Company spokeswoman Stacey McCray said Monday in an email that the time off will not count against anyone’s saved vacation, sick or other days off.

Bojangles announced last week that it would close 277 locations on a pair of Mondays across the Southeast to honor its employees and give them a short break during a pandemic that has been physically and mentally draining, the company CEO said last week.

The first closure was on Aug. 30, while the next is scheduled for Sept. 13.

“Many Bojangles’ employees are working extensive overtime to continue to serve our customers during the industry-wide labor shortage, and our main purpose for the two wellness days is to give them a much-needed break,” McCray wrote in an email. “Bojangles believes the time off is vital to their physical and mental well-being.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But the time off comes with a cost.

“While the two days are unpaid, workers will have the choice to make up the wellness hours Tuesday – Sunday,” she continued.

Several employees at a Columbia location on Tuesday declined to comment on the company-wide move.

In South Carolina, employees at 49 restaurants will be affected, including 11 Columbia locations, three in Lexington, and one in each Chapin, Cayce, Irmo and Blythewood.

The Southeastern chain, which has specialized in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits since it was founded in Charlotte in 1977, said the time off will give nearly 8,000 crew members and managers a “well-deserved break” during what has been a challenging year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.