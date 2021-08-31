South Carolina ranks in top 10 least safe states for COVID, according to this study

South Carolina ranked among the top 10 least safe states to be in during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a 2021 WalletHub study.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, judged the states on COVID-19 metrics including vaccination rates, positive testing rate, estimated transmission, hospitalization and death rates.

The study’s vaccination numbers were compiled from states’ population of people over 12 years old who had initiated vaccination as of Aug. 17. Estimated transmission rates refers to the number of people, on average, an infected person may transmit the virus to. The positive testing rate was pulled from positive tests in a state from Aug. 4 through Aug. 10. Hospitalization rates were calculated from Aug. 5 through Aug. 11, and death rates were examined from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17.

South Carolina ranked 42, making it one of the 10 least safe states in the pandemic. The Palmetto State was found to be safer than Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. The most dangerous state, according to the study, was Louisiana.

The state with the highest positive testing rate was Texas, and Missouri had the most deaths.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The safest states, according to the study, were Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine. Vermont had the highest vaccination rate, followed by Hawaii and Massachusetts. Vermont also had the lowest hospitalization rate, while Massachusetts had lowest positive testing rate.

South Carolina added 3,631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The department reported 29 new deaths on Tuesday.