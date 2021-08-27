South Carolina
Bojangles closing nearly 50 SC locations on Monday to give workers a break
Popular fast food restaurant Bojangles announced Friday that it will be closing hundreds of locations for two days over the next few weeks to give employees time off.
The southeastern chain, which has specialized in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits since it was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977, said the time off will give nearly 8,000 crew members and managers a “well-deserved break” during what has been a challenging year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closings will take place at all 277 chain-owned restaurants on Monday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 13 throughout the southeast.
In South Carolina, at least 49 restaurants will be closed to honor employees, including 11 Columbia locations, three in Lexington, and one in each Chapin, Cayce, Irmo and Blythewood. Another 165 stores in North Carolina will see the closures on Monday.
“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” said Bojangles CEO Jose Armario in a news release. “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”
Here are all the closures for restaurants in South Carolina:
- 145 E Columbia Ave. Batesburg, S.C., 29006
- 230 Blythewood Rd. Blythewood, S.C., 29016
- 3021 Charleston Hwy. Cayce, S.C.,29171
- 566 Columbia Ave. Chapin, S.C., 29036
- 2508 Ashley Phosphate Charleston, S.C., 29418
- 740 Folly Rd. Charleston, S.C., 29412
- 930 Elmwood Ave. Columbia, S.C., 29201
- 4301 Ft. Jackson Blvd. Columbia, S.C., 29205
- 7385 Two Notch Rd. Columbia, S.C., 29204
- 2423 Broad River Rd. Columbia, S.C., 29210
- 151 Harbison Blvd. Columbia, S.C., 29212
- 91 Clemson Rd. Columbia, S.C., 29229
- 8710 Farrow Rd. Columbia, S.C., 29203
- 2800 Clemson Rd. Columbia, S.C., 29229
- 7756 Garners Ferry Rd. Columbia, S.C., 29209
- 1130 Bluff Rd. Columbia, S.C., 29201
- 2513 Main St. Elgin, S.C., 29045
- 2886 Hwy 160, Fort Mill, S.C., 29708
- 9785 Charlotte Hwy, Fort Mill, S.C., 29715
- 3302 Hwy 21, Fort Mill, S.C., 29715
- 431A 1/2 St. James Ave. Goose Creek, S.C., 29445
- 700 Haywood Rd., Unit #2112, Greenville, S.C., 29607
- 8327 Collins Rd. Indian Land, S.C., 29707
- 7339 Broad River Rd. Irmo, S.C., 29063
- 121 Main Rd. John’s Island, S.C., 29455
- 3655 Ladson Rd., Ladson, S.C., 29456
- 4927 Charlotte Hwy. Lake Wylie, S.C., 29710
- 1209 N. Main St. Lancaster, S.C., 29720
- 1045 South Lake Blvd. Lexington, S.C., 29071
- 4863 Augusta Hwy. Lexington, S.C., 29073
- 5165 Sunset Blvd. Lexington, S.C., 29072
- 2004 Paxville Hwy. Manning, S.C., 29102
- 444 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, S.C., 29461
- 1644 Hwy 17 N., Mt. Pleasant, S.C., 29464
- 2980 Main St. Newberry, S.C., 29108
- 5490 North Rhett Ave. North Charleston, S.C., 29406
- 3624 St. Matthews Rd. Orangeburg, S.C., 29118
- 2382 Cherry Rd. Rock Hill, S.C., 29732
- 1278 E. Main St. Rock Hill, S.C., 29730
- 493 Herlong Ave. Rock Hill, S.C., 29732
- 4940 Old York Rd. Rock Hill, S.C., 29732
- 2527 Woodruff Rd. Simpsonville, S.C., 29681
- 1221 N. Main St., Summerville, S.C., 29483
- 1020 Broad St. Sumter, S.C., 29151
- 1701 Hwy 15 S., Sumter, S.C., 29150
- 976 Bells Hwy. Walterboro, S.C., 29488
- 1200 Augusta Rd., West Columbia, S.C., 29169
- 3301 Platt Springs Rd. West Columbia, S.C., 29170
- 2865 Sunset Blvd. West Columbia, S.C., 29169
