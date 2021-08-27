She was reported missing in 2020. Her fiancé is now charged in her death, SC cops say

Brittany Michelle Davis Screengrab from the Greenville Police Department Facebook page

A South Carolina woman vanished in 2020 — and her fiancé was just charged in her death, officials said.

Brittany Michelle Davis was 32 years old when she was last seen alive at Bucks Racks & and Ribs — a Greenville restaurant and entertainment venue — in February 2020, police said in a news release. Her family reported her missing one month later.

“To say that this is a nightmare is an understatement,” mother Melanie Holliman told WHNS in July 2020.

For months, the Greenville Police Department turned to social media to plead for information about her disappearance. The investigation took a turn when officials said human remains were discovered in the woods of northeast Georgia in April 2021.

Though the police department on Thursday didn’t share how or exactly where the remains were found, it said “DNA testing has confirmed that they belong to Davis.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She likely died in February 2020 and is believed to be a “victim of foul play,” though officials said they haven’t determined her cause of death. Before she disappeared, officers said Davis was engaged to and living with Michael Lee Wilkerson.

“Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, detectives had probable cause to charge Michael Lee Wilkerson, 42, with the murder of Brittany Michelle Davis,” officials said Thursday.

Police in a news release didn’t list an attorney for Wilkerson. He was caught Tuesday in Buford, Georgia, officials said, and is being held in the Gwinnett County jail until he is sent to South Carolina.

Davis’ former co-worker Brian Paiz said not knowing where she was became difficult and that it was a relief to eventually get some answers in her case, WSPA reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“It’s sad and you’re kind of sick to your stomach,” Paiz told the TV station. “But I will say this… I’m glad that her mom who is such a sweet person and her brothers got some closure.”

A representative from the Greenville Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information on Friday morning.