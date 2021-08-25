Man gets 2 years for livestreamed looting in Charleston riot

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to taking part in violence that erupted last summer in Charleston following the death of George Floyd, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Orlando Shalrocko King, 32, will also spend three years on supervised release after his prison sentence. King also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited felon.

The Charleston demonstrations were a part of a global protest movement triggered by the death of Floyd, a Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis in May 2020. In Charleston's downtown historic district, more than 100 businesses were damaged as one peaceful protest turned violent.

According to prosecutors, King and other suspects broke into a store downtown and stole approximately $80,000 in merchandise, shattering the shop windows. King livestreamed and narrated the looting on his Facebook page, prosecutors said.

Defense attorneys said King's role in the rioting was minor and not violent, given that “he went into a market that had been broken into by others and left with a six-pack of Angry Orchard Hard Cider,” according to a sentencing memorandum.

King's attorneys wrote that he likely wouldn't have faced federal charges for his actions during the riot alone, but the North Charleston man also has a prior felony record and was out on state bond for gun charges, which prosecutors proceeded to pursue in federal court.

Prosecutors said King had also livestreamed himself firing a gun outside a driver’s side car window in April 2020, which led to a separate arrest.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said that King is the fourth of six defendants to be sentenced on federal charges related to violence in Charleston and Columbia in late May 2020.