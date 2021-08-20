South Carolina
What’s South Carolina’s favorite move from the ’90s? It’s not The Lion King
South Carolina residents are like a box of chocolates. You never know what they’re going to pick.
Well, when it comes to movies, the choice was easy.
A recent survey shows that South Carolinians selected Forrest Gump as their favorite movie of the 1990s. The results were conducted by FrontierBundles, a TV, internet and phone company. Two other states — Georgia and Alabama — picked the movie as well.
South Carolina movie lovers also selected the Tom Hanks film as its favorite in 2019.
Elsewhere, the Lion King was picked more than any other film across the nation, earning the top spot from 18 states in all.
Here’s a full nationwide breakdown of the survey results.
