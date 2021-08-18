Tornado causes damage near Columbia-area state park during Tuesday thunderstorm

South Carolina resident Eddie Martin captured a waterspout tornado in Lake Murray Tuesday afternoon. Facebook

A tornado touched down in Lake Murray by Dreher Island State Park Tuesday afternoon during a thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service alerted Columbia-area residents of a tornado watch as the storm neared.

Dan Miller, a meteorologist with the NWS, said damage was reported near Dreher Island State Park along State Park Road and Grassy Meadow Court after the tornado crossed the lake. He said a team is currently accessing the damage and looking to find more.

He said the recent tropical storm, Fred, caused the perfect mixture of moisture, winds and instability to craft the tornado. Another one was cited in Barnwell County on Tuesday, he added.

Local residents captured the action on video.

Nearly 500 people have shared a post from Eddie Martin, who lives in Prosperity, South Carolina.

“A tornado just flew over our house here in #SouthCarolina & a few lightning bolts as this thing raced on!” wrote Austin James Marvel.

“It flew over us in Lake Village heading towards Dreher Island,” Michael Bell said on Facebook. “A few minutes later we got the NWS alert that a confirmed tornado touched down.”

