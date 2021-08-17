Do you know when to yield to school buses? What to know before school starts

Schools are reopening this week across South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Safety has released some safety tips and reminders to help keep children safe throughout the school year as they get on and off school buses.

With students returning to school this week across the state, it’s not just kids who need to know the rules. Adults need to be aware of dangers, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

When to stop for a bus

Whenever a school bus stops and kicks out its stop sign, it can sometimes throw off drivers who are also supposed to stop.

Drivers traveling behind or toward a bus on a two-lane highway must stop when a school bus releases its stop sign. If it’s a multi-lane highway — three or more lanes — the oncoming traffic can continue to move, but the vehicles on the same side of the road as the bus must stop.

Vehicles at a four-way stop must all halt until the bus sign goes back down.

Children should always look both ways before crossing the street as well.

Waiting for a bus approaching

DPS recommends that people stand at least 10 feet back from the edge of the road while waiting for a bus and to stay away from the road when walking to and from a bus stop. Only approach the bus when signaled by the driver.

If there is no sidewalk, walking single file and facing traffic on the edge of a roadway is preferred. Wearing light colored clothing can also help be easily seen.

Children are often unaware of dangers they face and each year many children are injured or killed when suddenly darting into the path of a moving vehicle.

DPS encourages parents and teachers to talk with children about some of the dangers of vehicles and help them form safety habits.

Most of the time, children are injured near their home or on their own street between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Boys are injured twice as often as young girls, according to DPS.