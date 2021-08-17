South Carolina

New guidelines may make it easier for SC renters to get COVID aid. Here’s how to apply

SC Housing, the state agency tasked with doling out $272 million in COVID rental assistance, announced on Tuesday a set of changes that officials hope will speed up distribution of those funds ahead of a Sept 30 deadline.

Updates to the program include:

“We will continue to look for additional ways to support our family, friends and neighbors to help them stay safely in their homes during this difficult time,” said Bonita Shropshire, the agency’s executive director.

In April, the state legislature passed a bill that put SC Housing in charge of distributing federal rent relief to tenants in the state’s 39 smaller counties. That bill also states that SC Housing must authorize all the funds by Sept. 30.

So far, 12,800 applications have been submitted but only 2,205 households have been assisted and $10.4 million has been paid out, according to SC Housing spokesperson Chris Winston.

Winston said agency officials have already seen a vast improvement in the number of applications being approved since they first started relaxing the program guidelines in July.

“We’ve been able to move forward a ton of applications just by looking for other ways for people to show they meet that income threshold,” Winston said.

For instance, the agency identified more than 100 economically depressed zip codes in the state and automatically moved forward applicants from those areas. Applicants who received other forms of assistance, including food stamps, were also automatically deemed eligible.

To qualify, renters must:

Applicants will be asked to provide the following materials:

For more information on the program, visit the SC Housing website or call 800-476-0412.

