South Carolina

Breeze Airways brings back $39 fares in Charleston

The Associated Press

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.

Breeze Airways is bringing back $39 fares in Charleston.

The airline’s “ Endless Summer Breeze ” sale can be used on seven routes from Charleston through Aug. 16, WCBD-TV reported.

Fares must be purchased by Aug. 16 on the airline’s official website and app. Purchases are good for travel from Sept. 9 through Feb. 14, 2021.

The sale covers travel from Charleston to Akron/Canton, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Huntsville, Alabama; Louisville, Kentucky; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; and Tampa, Florida.

The new airline launched flights from Charleston International Airport back in May.

