South Carolina

Man drowns in swamp area near Georgia-South Carolina line

The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga.

Divers have recovered the body of an Augusta man one day after he drowned in a swamp near the Georgia-South Carolina line.

Jamaal Warwell, 32, was found Sunday, one day after he went under water in a pond in the Phinizy Swamp area just south of Augusta, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Warwell had been in a group participating in orienteering — a sport where competitors race from one check point to the next with just a map and compass, said Sgt. Brian Hobbins of the Department of Natural Resources.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

South Carolina

SC priest on leave after lawsuit over sexual relationship

August 09, 2021 7:26 AM

Health Care

2 more SC school districts head back to class this week

August 09, 2021 7:26 AM

National

Internal investigation clears S.C. deputies who killed man

August 09, 2021 7:26 AM

Health Care

Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

August 09, 2021 7:26 AM

National

Sheriff: Caretaker charged with murder in NC woman’s death

August 09, 2021 7:26 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service