Gas prices hit new 7-year high around the nation. Here’s how SC ranks

FILE - In this June 30, 2016 file photo, gas nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. Gas prices have increased a bit again in New Jersey and around the nation with supply and demand on what analysts call “a roller coaster ride” as consumers react to developments in the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) AP

Gas prices around the nation have reached another milestone as costs continue to rise. But drivers filling up their tanks in South Carolina have been more fortunate than most, data show.

The national average of regular gas hit $3.23 per gallon in July, according to new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It was the highest average cost of gas since October 2014.

Drivers in South Carolina, however, are paying among the lowest prices around the country.

As of Monday morning, the average cost of regular gas in South Carolina was the seventh lowest among all states, at $2.89 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s just 10 cents from the nation’s lowest average found in Mississippi.

The price is also the highest SC drivers have paid since 2014.

Diesel prices in South Carolina are also among the lowest in the country, ranking seventh at $3.05.

In July 2008, motorists in the U.S. saw the country’s all-time highest average for gas by the gallon at $4.11. Several states, such as California, and are paying more than that today.