This SC beach was named one of the top 10 most ‘Instagrammable’ US beaches
Instagram users in Myrtle Beach aren’t playing around.
The beach was named one of the top 10 most “Instagrammable” beaches according to hashtags on the app, a new report from the vacation rental search engine Holidu found.
Posts of the trademark SkyWheel, ocean views and white sandy beaches have been accompanied by the hashtag #myrtlebeach more than 2 million times.
Myrtle Beach landed eighth in the country for its number of hashtags, Holidu found. More than 6,000 U.S. beaches were analyzed before the list was compiled.
“Known for having 60 miles of uninterrupted beach, you can’t beat the southern charm of this South Carolina beach,” the report wrote about Myrtle Beach. “It is truly a marvel and a remarkable spot this summer for your Instagram-worthy checklist.”
Myrtle Beach was the only South Carolina beach on the list, joining Virginia Beach as the only two beaches that weren’t in Florida or California.
Here’s the full list of the top 10 most Instagrammable beaches in the U.S.:
- South Beach, Florida
- Long Beach, California
- Venice Beach, California
- Palm Beach, Florida
- Newport Beach, California
- Huntington Beach, California
- Laguna Beach, California
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Manhattan Beach, California
