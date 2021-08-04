Here are the 10 priciest Airbnb rentals in Columbia, including a $1,500 tailgate-ready RV

This screenshot shows an Airbnb rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com

Waterfront patios, Teslas, hot tubs and game day experiences are among the most luxurious features at a host of pricey Columbia-area Airbnb rentals.

Airbnb has gained popularity in recent years as a way for people and larger groups to vacation in desired locations while still feeling at home. Guests generally have to pay additional costs, such as cleaning and service fees, above the listing price. But in some cases, especially in larger groups, renting a house for a few nights is far cheaper than booking several hotel rooms, and it offers more privacy.

Here are the most expensive listings available for rent in the Columbia area right now.

Home near Broad River

This screenshot shows an AirBnB rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Located near Broad River Road, this rental gives the appearance of a mansion with its 10 bedrooms, 9 1/2 bathrooms and theater room. For $1,700 a night, up to 16 guests can crash at this pad located just minutes away from Riverbanks Zoo, the University of South Carolina and other attractions.

Shandon home with music room

This screenshot shows an AirBnB rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com

For $1,500 a night, up to nine guests can stay at this three-bedroom home in the Shandon neighborhood. The home comes equipped with 10 beds, a trampoline, a music room, an outdoor grill and a golf cart. The listing says it’s located less than five minutes away from Williams-Brice Stadium.

RV rental with bartender service

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This screenshot shows an AirBnB rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com

There aren’t just homes on Airbnb. People staying in Columbia also have options to enjoy Gamecocks football tailgating near the stadium, minus all the heat and people. For $1,500, a group can tailgate with an RV and watch a the game through DirecTV’s sports package. Add-on packages include more food and drink options, more TVs and hotel or an airport shuttle.

A true Southern charmer

This screenshot shows an AirBnB rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com

Listed as a “True Southern Charmer,” this three-bedroom, two-bath home is also conveniently located near the university and is situated near a number of downtown Columbia’s restaurants and historic locations. The price will run $1,500 for a night for up to six people.

Loft aircraft hangar

This screenshot shows an AirBnB rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com

Formerly an airport hangar to service planes, this rental has been transformed into an open loft for up to 15 people to hang out. The $1,480-a-night pad has a private back patio area and an open layout with curtains separating the master bedroom. Two more beds are located in another room.

Backyard pool with margarita machine

This screenshot shows an AirBnB rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com

An entire family can vacation in Columbia by the pool without ever feeling like they left their home at this $1,475 rental. The two-story, 5,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms and backyard privacy. It features an open-air brick cabana, margarita machine, fire pit, trampoline and a pool.

A lakefront oasis

This screenshot shows an AirBnB rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com

Dubbed a “lakefront oasis” with a hot tub, this home on Lake Murray has room for up to 11 people to crash and enjoy a night eating on a private dock peering out at the water. The more than 3,000-square-foot home costs $1,375 a night and has an outdoor grill and bar area, five bedrooms with eight beds, four bathrooms, plenty of seating and a spacious layout.

Peaceful home with Tesla

This screenshot shows an AirBnB rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com







For $1,274 a night, up to 10 guests can enjoy this peaceful home. The 2,400-square-foot home has a clean look with mostly white furniture and paint. It is situated in a quiet golf course neighborhood and has four bedrooms and 2 1/2 spa-like bathrooms. Renters can enjoy their favorite streaming services and also have an option to rent a Tesla vehicle.

Luxury near Five Points

This screenshot shows an AirBnB rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com

Up to eight guests can stay at a luxury home within a five-minute walk to Five Points. The four-bedroom house comes with a pool, outdoor fireplace and seating for $1,250 a night. The owner of the property says it is available only to adults, no students.

In the heart of Columbia

This screenshot shows an AirBnB rental in the Columbia area. airbnb.com

Located in the heart of Columbia, this 1920s home is within reasonable walking distance of shops, restaurants and a park, and is just 1 mile from Williams Brice Stadium. The four-bedroom home comes with a pool and room for eight people for $1,200 a night. Additional fees are also lower than other competitive rentals in the area.