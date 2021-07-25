Teen from Columbia killed in Lexington County, and the shooter is wanted, cops say

A teenager is dead and a search is underway for his killer.

Direko C. Thomas was shot and killed Saturday, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

At about 4 p.m., the 18-year-old from Columbia was shot multiple times in the upper body, Fisher said.

Thomas died at the scene, in the 100 block of Miranda Drive, according to Fisher. That’s in West Columbia, near U.S. 176/Charleston Highway and about a mile from Exit 119 on Interstate 26.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and a search for the shooter, or shooters, is underway.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire.

“Based on information from witnesses, the shooter left the scene in a black Nissan Maxima, which we have located,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “We don’t have much else to go on at this point.”

Crime scene investigators processed the scene and the car after it was towed, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies will interview neighbors who live near the scene, as the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

“Those interviews will likely be helpful to us,” Koon said. “We’ll also be following up on any leads we generate based on tips that come in.”

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

