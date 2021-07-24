2 dead, 2 hurt in drive-by shooting on Spartanburg street

Two people were killed and two others hurt in a drive-by shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood, authorities said.

Witnesses told Spartanburg police that a man fired from the back seat of a SUV into a group of people on a residential street around 9 p.m. Friday, Police spokesman Maj. Art Littlejohn said.

Four people were wounded and taken to the hospital, Littlejohn said in a statement.

Travoiris Antoine Gentry, 28, of Anderson and Jaquante Donell Burris, 24, of Spartanburg, died a short time later, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a white SUV. No arrests have been made and police did not release a possible motive for the shooting.