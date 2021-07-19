Dreaming of a vacation? This Airbnb host is ranked the best in South Carolina

Guests planning a trip to this Old Village apartment will have the best Airbnb host in South Carolina, officials said. Airbnb

The best Airbnb host in South Carolina offers guests a modern apartment within a historic setting, a new report finds.

The Mount Pleasant retreat earned the top honor last week after short-term rental company Airbnb said the property received some of the highest marks in the country. The space is in the Old Village, an area along the Charleston Harbor with roots that date back to the 1700s.

Within that historic setting, the winning Airbnb describes itself as a location with up-to-date features. The listing — called “Newer Apt in Old Village Mins to Beach/Downtown” — also touts its close proximity to Folly Beach, Charleston and other popular destinations.

“EVERYTHING inside is modern & was bought brand new and installed, equipped & decorated in July 2018,” the listing said. “It has everything you need just like home. All you need to bring is a beach towel/chair, your clothes, toothbrush & paste.”

Apartment owner Perry Fant IV said his family built the apartment themselves and that his wife decorated the space.

“My wife and I never have tried to out-do or out-be anyone,” Fant said, according to WCIV. “We just really like being able to host guests and being able to share this awesome place we call home with others. ”

To determine which Airbnb locations had the best hospitality in each U.S. state, the company said “hosts had to have achieved 100% 5-star ratings” for “Cleanliness, Check-in and Communication.”

Airbnb said it required the scores to come from at least 100 guests. If a state had more than one winner, the recognition went to the listing that had the most reviews.

It’s not the first time a Charleston-area spot has been named a top place to stay.

Earlier this month, Yelp recognized the Water’s Edge Inn in Folly Beach as the best bed and breakfast in South Carolina, McClatchy News reported.

The lists were released as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19. After facing hardship at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the travel industry is showing signs that it’s on the rebound.

“Great Hosts have always been the lifeblood of our community,” Airbnb said in a news release. “Great hospitality — particularly qualities like cleanliness and safety — took on even greater importance in the midst of the pandemic.”