Nephron to create new medical glove company. Here’s 5 things to know about the company

Nephron Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced it would invest more than $100 million in a new Lexington County company — Nephron Nitrile — to manufacture medical gloves.

The investment is expected to create 250 new jobs by 2022.

Here are five things to know about Nephron:

What else does Nephron manufacture? The West Columbia company produces respiratory medications and sterile and non-sterile compounds. Some of its products relax the muscles around the airway and others prevent the muscles from contracting and help people breathe easier, according to the company website.

When did it create its first medication? Nephron’s first product was approved in 1997.

How many employees does the company have? The company has about 2,000 full- and part-time employees.

When did the company come to South Carolina? In October 2011, Nephron announced it would relocate to the Palmetto State after 20 years in Orlando, Florida. The company has since invested more than $500 million in the region.

What about other recent investments? In July 2020, Nephron announced a $215 million investment in Lexington County, which would bring 380 new full-time jobs to the area by 2024, adding new office, warehouse and vaccine production space.





