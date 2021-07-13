South Carolina

Former pro football player from Rock Hill agrees to plead guilty to heroin distribution

File photo
File photo
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A former professional football player from Rock Hill faces more than 10 years in prison after he agreed to plead guilty in federal court to a heroin distribution charge, according to court records.

Justin Maurice Rainey, 36, signed a guilty plea agreement with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbia late Monday in federal court. Documents show the plea agreement includes a sentence of 126 months in prison if a federal judge agrees at a later sentencing date.

No date has been set for Rainey’s next court appearance or sentencing.

Rainey agreed to plead guilty to possession of more than 100 grams of a heroin mixture with intent to distribute. He was arrested by FBI agents in Rock Hill in 2019, federal court records show.

The charge carries a minimum of five years up to 40 years in prison.

Rainey admitted in the plea agreement to dealing the drugs and waives any right to appeal, according to the documents.

The case was continued several times in the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rainey played football at Northwestern High School from 1998 to 2002 and was an All-Region selection. He played college football at Middle Tennessee State and Florida Atlantic through 2006 and later played professionally in Canada. He signed for a time with the New York Jets of the NFL.

Efforts by The Herald to reach Rainey’s lawyer, federal public defender Dan Leonardi, and federal prosecutors were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Past Rainey convictions

Rainey has past convictions in South Carolina court in York County dating back to 2011, court records show. He was sentenced in 2011 to five years probation after pleading guilty to three weapons charges, court records show.

In 2013, Rainey pleaded guilty in York County court to two counts of drug possession and resisting arrest, according to court records. He also has convictions for DUI and failure to have a required ignition lock system in a vehicle, records show.

Rainey’s case involving a former pro football player from Rock Hill is the third in recent years: Former Canadian Football League star Jonathan Hefney of Rock Hill was sentenced to nine years in a South Carolina prison in 2019 for cocaine trafficking. And in April, former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people to death then killed himself in York County outside Rock Hill.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
Profile Image of Alex Zietlow
Alex Zietlow
Alex Zietlow writes about sports and the ways in which they intersect with life in York, Chester and Lancaster counties for The Herald, where he has been an editor and reporter since August 2019. Zietlow has won six S.C. Press Association awards in his young career, including First Place finishes in Feature Writing and Sports Enterprise Writing. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in May 2019 and was a summer sports intern for The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., prior to coming to Rock Hill.
  Comments  

Business

Man gets life for killing wife after lying about wreck

July 13, 2021 11:13 AM

South Carolina

SC officials want opinions on Sunday hunting on public land

July 13, 2021 11:13 AM

Health Care

Police: Liposuction machine was package that shut bridge

July 13, 2021 11:13 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service