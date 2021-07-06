Man fires at deputy during chase, stopping police SUV

A man being chased by a deputy in South Carolina stopped his pickup truck and fired a rifle at the officer, disabling the police SUV, authorities said.

The Oconee County deputy was not hurt and police are still looking for the driver who later ran from his vehicle, investigators said.

The chase started around 3:30 p.m. Monday on state Highway 183 after the deputy saw the driver acting suspiciously in the parking lot of a bank near Salem, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The driver sped away, running through a stop sign and passing cars on double yellow lines, deputies said.

The driver stopped at one point and fired several shots at the police SUV, which was struck in the windshield and had at least one tire flattened, according to photos from the scene.

The pickup truck was found empty in Pickens County, where deputies continue to look for the driver, investigators said.

The deputy fired back, but there was no evidence that the other driver was struck, authorities said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.