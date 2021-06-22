SC woman sentenced after stabbing and killing her husband in Horry County

An Orangeburg woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison following an Horry County jury convicting her in the death of her husband, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Office announced Tuesday.

Donnielle Matthews-Green, 36, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter on Friday following a week-long trial. Seth Oskin, an assistant solicitor, along with Martin Spratlin, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Matthews-Green was sentenced to 30 years in prison and was not given credit for the time she spent out on bond while wearing an ankle monitor, Oskin said.

She was convicted of stabbing and killing her husband, Dennis Green, on July 7, 2017, while inside their car in the Longs section of Horry County. The couple had been out that night when the stabbing happened.

Donnielle Matthews-Green told police that she and the victim were at Thee Doll House. Dennis Green went to a nearby gas station and returned with a stab wound, Donielle Matthews-Green initially told police.

She later said the stabbing happened at a gas station near Applebee’s or Outback Steakhouse in North Myrtle Beach. Donnielle Matthews-Green said she drove the victim to the hospital.

Police said Donnielle Matthews-Green was belligerent and disrespectful to hospital staff and the responding police officer at the hospital.

In 2018, she rejected an offer of voluntary manslaughter. Oskin said the plea would have carried a prison term of 20 to 25 years.

“We are thankful that the jury returned a verdict that held Ms. Matthews-Green accountable for her actions. Further, we hope for nothing but the best for Mr. Green’s family as they continue the healing process,” Oskin said. “We would like to thank our law enforcement partners, Sgt. Jack Johnson and the Horry County Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, and SLED for a job well done.”