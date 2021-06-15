Missing Charleston girl might be in Columbia, sheriff’s office says

A missing South Carolina teenager might be in Columbia, according to Lowcountry law enforcement officers.

Kalea Neveah White has not been seen since she was in the Charleston area on June 9, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The 14-year-old is possibly in Columbia, according to the sheriff’s office. Information about why the sheriff’s office believes the teen is in Columbia was not made available.

Kalea Neveah White was reported missing by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and might be in the Columbia area. Charleston County Sheriff's Office

White was last seen at about 2 a.m. June 9 near a convenience store in the 9900 block of U.S. 78 in Ladson, according to the sheriff’s office.

White is listed in the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

There was no word if White is considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen. The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected in White’s disappearance.

She has contacted friends through social media, but White’s mother said the teen does not have a working phone number, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office described White as a 5-foot-1, 150-pound female with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen White, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or 843-554-2238. If contact is made after hours, please call consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Tips can also be made to Lowcountry CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111 or submitted online.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.