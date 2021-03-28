S. Carolina man charged with setting fire to 2 buildings

South Carolina authorities charged a 28-year-old man with setting fire to a pair of vacant buildings in Lexington County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Corey Wayne Roscow on charges of third-degree arson, The State reported. Authorities said security camera video showed Roscow near one of the buildings before it caught fire. Another video showed him driving near the scene of the second fire.

“Roscow waited until flames were visible before he reported the fires to a fire station on Calks Ferry Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

He said deputies are investigating other fires at vacant buildings to see if there’s any connection.

It was not immediately known if Roscow had an attorney. The arson counts he faces each carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.