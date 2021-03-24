Man shot at Rock Hill motel; second shooting in hours in area near I-77

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a second shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Interstate 77, after a person was found shot at a motel near Interstate 77, officials said.

The two shootings, which respectively happened on either side of I-77 near Exit 82 at Cherry Road, are not related, police said.

Second shooting, assault was a domestic

The male victim in the second shooting was found wounded late Wednesday morning at the Days Inn on Riverview Road after a domestic dispute, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The shooting scene is just east of Cherry Road and I-77 near Exit 82.

The motel shooting victim, 24, was shot in the leg and is expected to survive, Chavis said.

The shooting suspect was identified as Nikele Deon Simmons, 21 of Rock Hill, records show. Simmons was arrested on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery of a high and aggravated Nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to police and court records.

Simmons went to the motel where he confronted a woman he has a child with, Chavis said. Simmons then hit the female victim with a gun before shooting a male victim in the leg, Chavis said.

Rock Hill patrol, detectives, forensics and crime scene units responded before Simmons was caught, officials said.

Unrelated earlier shooting nearby

Earlier Wednesday morning before 6 a.m., a man was found shot to death on Ligon Drive along the western edge of I-77 near where the highway meets with Celanese Road and Cherry Road, Rock Hill police said. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after that homicide and charged with murder and other crimes, Chavis said.

Rock Hill Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation off Ligon Drive. The road is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/lqC9b1PbYl — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) March 24, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.