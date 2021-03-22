Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold in South Carolina — but the prize remains unclaimed

Someone in South Carolina is $200,000 richer.

A winning ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the A Plus convenience store on University Boulevard in North Charleston, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Palmetto Cash Five ticket matched all five numbers in Sunday’s drawing for the $100,000 jackpot, officials said. The top prize was doubled to $200,000, thanks to the ticket holder’s decision to “Power Up” for an additional $1.

As of Monday afternoon, the winning ticket remained unclaimed.

The winning numbers from Sunday’s drawing are: 6, 10, 11, 24, 29. The Power-Up is 2.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.