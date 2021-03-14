COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 14

More than 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Saturday, health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 454,000

At least 454,158 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,842 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases, down from 756 reported the day before.

Thirty-three coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

At least 598 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday.

As of Saturday, 3.6% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive, the state health department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is low level of community spread. From Sunday to Saturday, the average rate of positive tests reported by state health officials was 4.6%.

More than 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Saturday.

600 Beaufort County teachers, staff vaccinated

Roughly 20% of Beaufort County School District’s 3,000 employees got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, The Island Packet reported Sunday.

About 600 teachers, staff and contract employees were vaccinated at Battery Creek High School or Hilton Head Hospital, according to spokesperson Candace Bruder.

More pop-up clinics and appointment spaces will be opening soon.

“It means a lot to teachers,” Beaufort County School District Superintendent Frank Rodriguez told The Island Packet. “Some are very concerned about safety, and others are less concerned but still want to be vaccinated ... We want teachers to feel as safe and comfortable as possible.”

Cases in SC schools

A cumulative total of 14,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Carolina public and charter schools, according to data released Friday afternoon.

That’s an increase of more than 500 cases from the week before. Last month, it was common for 1,000 cases to be added week to week, The Herald reported Saturday.

The cumulative total of cases began Sept. 24. More than 10,700 cases have been among students, and more than 3,700 have been among school employees.

Tips for booking a vaccine appointment

More than 2.7 million South Carolinians became eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under Phase 1B of the rollout plan on Monday, increasing demand for the vaccine.

The State has some advice for the newly eligible trying to book an appointment, including where to look, and other helpful tips to be aware of. Read more by clicking here.