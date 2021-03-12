South Carolina

What did SC lottery player do after winning $1M? ‘Cry tears of joy’ — then go to work

A Georgetown, South Carolina, man’s lottery ticket was entered into a second chance drawing and won a $1 million. He cried “tears of joy,” then went into work.
A Georgetown, South Carolina, man is a newly minted millionaire thanks to a second chance, and more than a little luck.

The anonymous Lowcountry lottery player entered a losing ticket into the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier Second-Chance Drawing, and this time it came out a winner — a $1 million winner, according to SC Education Lottery officials.

“It made me cry tears of joy,” he said.

He immediately called his wife to let her know, an SC Lottery release said. She was shocked, and wanted to leave work early to come home, but he encouraged her to stay put.

Then, despite the life-changing news and being overcome with emotion, he went to work himself. It wasn’t his most productive day on the job, he said.

“I couldn’t even function,” he told lottery officials. “It was a feeling that I’d never felt before.”

It’s not clear if he’s quit his job since then, but whatever the case, he says he’s happy.

“I’m enjoying life,” he said.

