2 charged with trafficking after raid of York County home turns up $375,000 worth of drugs

A York County man and woman has been arrested for drug trafficking after agents seized a massive amount of marijuana, LSD, cocaine, mushrooms, fentanyl and other drugs from a Lake Wylie townhome, police said.

Daniel Brant Nesbit, 44, and Jenna Jewel Reeks, 36, were charged at Reeks’ home on Shady Pond Drive where they both lived, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Nesbit and Reeks face multiple counts of drug trafficking and possession of drugs with intent to distribute, including a fifth of kilogram of fentanyl that officials say has been linked to overdoses.

The combined street value of the drugs is around $375,000, Kennedy said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

During a search at the home that started Wednesday, police seized a range of drugs from psychedelics to narcotics that are all illegal.

Officers seized: 38 pounds of marijuana, 1,216 doses of LSD, 210 grams of fentanyl, 521 grams of THC, 215 grams of psilocybin that is found in psychedelic mushrooms, 148 doses of Ecstasy, 65 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of meth, and other pills, Kennedy said.

The drug trafficking charges for marijuana, LSD and cocaine carry mandatory minimum sentences for convictions under South Carolina law.

Both Nesbit and Reeks remain in the York County jail.